Enter a mysterious world in Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s production of The Secret Garden

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is celebrating its 20th anniversary by presenting classic story The Secret Garden in Buxton next month.

Join young Mary Lennox as she is sent to her uncle’s house in the countryside, where mysteries and secrets lurk round every corner. As she makes new friends and encounters magical creatures, Mary has one burning question: where is the location of her uncle’s secret garden, and where has he hidden the key?

The Secret Garden will be perform at the Pavilion Arts Centre on August 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £15. To book, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

