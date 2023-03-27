1 . Bolsover

Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the Bolsover Castle, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate! There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games. Easter Adventure Quest runs from April 1 to April 6 and April 11 to April 16. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter (photo: English Heritage Trust/Robert Smith) Photo: Robert Smith