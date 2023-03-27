Chocolate egg hunts, newborn lambs and star-studded shows await families in Derbyshire throughout the Easter holidays.
Entertain your little treasures during their break from school by visiting a farm park or exploring the county’s historical gems.
Television stars will be raising smiles among families when they tread the boards in Derbyshire theatres.
We’ve collected some suggestions of places for your children to run off steam, occupy their minds or enjoy a good laugh.
1. Bolsover
Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the Bolsover Castle, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate! There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games. Easter Adventure Quest runs from April 1 to April 6 and April 11 to April 16. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter (photo: English Heritage Trust/Robert Smith) Photo: Robert Smith
2. Chatsworth
Join the Easter egg hunt from April 6-10 or a tractor and trailer ride through Stand Wood (April 1-5 and April 11-16). Families can get crafty with spring-themed crafts in the Oak Barn, discover how to look after small furry friends in animal handling sessions or feed farmyard residents a snack every day from April 1-16.. Book tickets at www.chatsworth.org Photo: Submitted
3. Hardwick Hall
Take part in an Easter egg hunt from April 1 to 16 and explore the beautiful garden at Hardwick Hall. Price is £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and a chocolate egg, or vegan and free from chocolate egg. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Serenko Natalia Photo: Adobe Stock/Serenko Natalia
4. Matlock
Matlock Farm Park is 20 years old in April and is offering a host of activities including daily Easter Treasure trails, sheep racing, alpaca mini-walks, wallaby encounters, ferret racing, small animal petting, meerkat talks and more! The Snow Sisters return on Good Friday, Rita the great T-Rex and other baby dinosaurs will be prowling around during Jurassic Day on Easter Sunday and the Big Bubbleman will be visiting the farm park on Jaggers Lane on Easter Monday. Book your tickets at https://matlockfarmpark.co.uk. Photo: Matlock Farm Park