Derbyshire's New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 5 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

It’s almost time to say goodbye to the grand old year of 2019.

But how exactly to send it off?

Finish the festive season with a splash of grandeur at Chatsworth House. Picture: Chatsworth House

An elegant evening with a few friends? A huge party that rages into the small hours?

Whatever you're looking for, Derbyshire has a New Year's Eve party to leave you smiling into the frosty first days of the shiny new decade.

New Year's Eve at The Old Hall Hotel

(The Square, Buxton SK17 6BD)

At such a reflective time as New Year's Eve, what better place to raise a glass to years gone by than Buxton's history-steepd Old Hall Hotel.

Whatever your taste, Mosh has you covered. Picture: Mosh Nightclub

Considered to possibly be the oldest hotel in all of England, it has stood for hundreds of years and entertained guests including Mary Queen of Scots.

This New Year's Eve, you too can feel like royalty as you soak up the atmosphere in the Theatre Bar and dance your way into 2020 with live music provided by local band The Aups.

Their will be hot food to hand later on to keep you going as you add one more in a long line of merry New Year's Eve nights at one of the countries most storied hotels.

£25 per person. Doors at 7pm, food served at 9pm and carriages at 1am. Full details on the Old Hall Hotel website.

Chatsworth House's New Year's Eve Ball

(Chatsworth, Bakewell DE45 1PP)

With one night remaining in 2019, Chatsworth House's New Year's Eve Ball is the perfect opportunity to don your most debonair black tie outfit and fulfil those dreams of elegance before the year is out.

From the champagne and canapés reception, guests will be led through the exquisitely decorated North Wing towards an indulgent four-course dinner.

Once the meal has concluded, swing band Swingmathing will take to the stage, providing the soundtrack for guests to glide into 2020, with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne at midnight and another glass of bubbly to christen the New Year.

£120 per person, 7pm until 1am. Full details on the Chatsworth House website.

New Year's Eve with Elvis

(Annie's Burger Shack, Friary St, Derby DE1 1JF)

There can be no better way to spend the final party night of the year than with the greatest entertainer of all time, Elvis Presley.

Bobby Badwal has been honing his tribute act for the last two decades, training himself to channel the spirit of The King so powerfully that he's sure to have Annie's Burger Shack rocking all the way into next year.

Dine out in true Americana style from a menu stacked with greasy goodness – the perfect fuel for hours of hip-wriggling.

By the time midnight comes around, those who are still standing can raise a complimentary glass of fizz to the New Year.

£35 per person with food included, from 7.30pm until 2am. Full details at the Annie's Burger Shack website.

A Roaring 1920s New Year's Eve Shindig

(Royal Bldg, Victoria St, Derby DE1 1ES)

The last time the twenties came around, they unleashed a decade of opulent partying the likes of which the world had never seen before. What better way to get ready for the reboot than by paying tribute to the original Roaring Twenties?

A sumptuous four-course feast will be laid on while vintage band Kal's Kats set the scene for this old-fashioned blow-out.

Bobbed hair, sharp suits,sequins, fringes, feathers and fedoras will be the order of the day, with vintage polaroid mementos on offer to commemorate the night's glitz and glamour.

Plus, there are still a few days left to put the finishing touches on your Charleston before you swagger out on to the dancefloor.

£54.95 per person or £15 for a bar ticket. Full details at the Cosy Club website.

Mosh's New Years Eve 2019

(110 Friar Gate, Derby DE1 1EX)

Mosh has dedicated itself to creating a party to which all music tastes are welcome, with its three immense floors cramming three wildly different nights into a single building all through the year.

Whether you like to rock out to some punk-pop, go wild to the latest dance anthem or mellow out with some indie rock, Mosh will be providing the perfect playlist for your final night out of 2019.

For any self-respecting party joint, New Year's Eve is the night in which nothing is left in reserve, and it's safe to say that Mosh will be doing its all to throw the biggest, baddest party in all of Derbyshire.

£5 per person, 9pm until 3am. Full details on the Mosh Facebook page.