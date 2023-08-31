News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Dogstival comes to Chesterfield

Dog lovers will be going walkies to a Chesterfield park this month, when the Derbyshire Dogstival comes to Chesterfield.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:05 BST

The event takes place on Sunday, September 10th at Holmebrook Valley Park, in Chesterfield, when there will be free admission to the fun dog show for all the family.

Starting at 11am, and running until 4pm, all the dog classes cost £2 per entry for dog owners. Festival organiser Amanda Coupland said: “We are hoping to attract around 1,000 visitors on the day, with three rings of fun dog classes, a festival fancy dress competition at 12 noon, and an exciting addition this year is flyball, which all dogs can have a go at. There are over 20 stalls selling dog products and services along with food and drink to make it a fun day for all the family!”

For more information about the Derbyshire Dogstival, go to the website: www.derbyshiredogservices.com

