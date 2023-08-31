The event takes place on Sunday, September 10th at Holmebrook Valley Park, in Chesterfield , when there will be free admission to the fun dog show for all the family.

Starting at 11am, and running until 4pm, all the dog classes cost £2 per entry for dog owners. Festival organiser Amanda Coupland said: “We are hoping to attract around 1,000 visitors on the day, with three rings of fun dog classes, a festival fancy dress competition at 12 noon, and an exciting addition this year is flyball, which all dogs can have a go at. There are over 20 stalls selling dog products and services along with food and drink to make it a fun day for all the family!”