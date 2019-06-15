Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show roars back for Father’s Day

Give your dad a Father’s Day treat this weekend by taking him to the Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show.

Be amazed at the range of vehicles and the time, expertise and love lavished on them by their proud owners.

The show, which runs at Cromford Meadows on Sunday, June 16, from 10am to 4pm is organised annually by the Rotary Club of Matlock.

There will be art and craft stalls, a barbecue run by the rugby club and a bar in the clubhouse.

Entrance fee for exhibitors will be £5 per person with under 12s free.

Prizes will be awarded for the best car and bike remaining on the field at 3pm.

Last year the show attracted more than 350 exhibiting cars and bikes with nearly 1,000 spectators through the gates. The day raised £9,000 which was split between the rugby club and local charities.