Classic motorcycles rev up for show at National Tramway Museum in Crich

Hundreds of old bikes will making their way to the Classic Motorcycle Day at the National Tramway Museum, Crich, today (Sunday, July 7).

Marketing manager Amanda Blair said: “Last year, over 400 classic motorcycles and over 1600 visitors attended the Classic Motorcycle Day, and this year it is likely to be even more popular.

“It’s free entry for all classic motorcycle exhibitors, thanks to local skip and grab hire firm ’Derwent Waste Management’, who have yet again sponsored the event.”

There will be prizes awarded for ‘Best British Motorcycle’, ‘Best International Motorcycle’ and new for this year, ‘Best Japanese Motorcycle’ and ‘Best Pre-war Motorcycle’ decided by a judge. In addition, ‘Best in Show’ will be decided by a public vote from all the motorcycles on display.

‘Best Classic Motorcycle in Original Condition’ (i.e. non-restored) was introduced last year and supplied by Morton’s, and will be presented this year by Pete Kelly, editor of Railway Model Maker Magazine.

There will be a separate area set aside for pre-war bikes, and the motorcycle clubs will be grouped together.

Visitors can take advantage of the amazing displays of classic motorcycles, unlimited tram rides, exhibitions, shops, Rita’s Tearooms and the Red Lion pub.

The Classic Motorcycle Day runs from 10am to 5.30pm.

Admission costs £17.50 for adults, £14 for seniors, £10.50 for children, or £40.50 for a family ticket (two adults and three children). These prices include free return within 12 months (subject to opening dates and excluding the World War II events).

For motorcyclists on modern bikes and pillion passengers, there is a reduced entry price of £11 for the Classic Motorcycle Day.

For more details, go to www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/classic-motorcycle-day

