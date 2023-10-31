Christmas markets, fairs and festivals around Derbyshire will give shoppers the perfect opportunity to stock up on unique gifts for family and friends ahead of the festive rush.
Whatever your budget, you’re bound to find a gift that can’t be bought on the high street and one that will bring joy to its recipient on Christmas Day.
1. Christmas shopping
Christmas markets and festivals throughout Derbyshire have much to offer all ages as these photos from Matlock, Bolsover and Haddon Hall show. Photo: National World
2. Chatsworth
Chatsworth Christmas Market, Chatsworth House, running from November 4-26 and open 10am to 5.30pm.
One of the most popular events in Derbyshire at this time of year, the outdoor Chatsworth Christmas Market offers 100 stalls laden with festive gift ideas and culinary delights. Parking cost £17 before 3pm and £11 after 3pm on weekdays, £28 before 3pm and £17 after 3pm on weekends. Photo: Submitted
3. Inkersall
Christmas Fair, St Columba's Church, Green Road, Inkersall on November 4 from 10am to 12 noon.
Browse gift stalls, snap up toys, look at books and tuck into cakes and bakes. Games and a raffle will add to the fun of the fair. (Generic photo for illustrative purposes). Photo: Stock Adobe
4. Wingerworth
Christmas Craft Fair, Parish Rooms, Wingerworth, Chesterfield on November 4 from 10am to 4pm.
Pottery, leather goods, jewellery, Christmas cards and decorations will be available to buy. Try your luck on the tombola and satisfy your hunger and thirst with lunch and other refreshments. Free entry. (Generic photo for illustrative purposes). Photo: PicsArt/Stock Adobe