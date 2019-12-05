Chesterfield Christmas concert with a difference

Fancy a Christmas concert with a difference?

Instead of the traditional festive hits and carols, one Chesterfield Christmas concert is set to feature “songs from the shows”.

Whittington Moor Methodist Church is hosting a Christmas concert.

Peak Performance musical theatre company is performing at the concert at Whittington Moor Methodist Church, Scarsdale Road.

The event, in aid of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire tinnitus support group, is on Friday, December 13, from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £7, are available from 01246 380415, or mail@tinnitussupport.org.uk – no payment can be taken over the phone.