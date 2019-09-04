Carole King’s songs are honoured in tribute show touring to Chesterfield

Carole King is one of the best-known songwriters of a generation, penning well-known numbers such as You’ve Got A Friend, It’s Too Late, I Feel The Earth Moving and Crying in the Rain.

Her greatest hits and songs which has written for other artists including The Drifters will be performed by singers, accompanied by a live band, at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on September 20.

Other great tunes from the era are included in the show entitled The Carole King Songbook

Jamie Hudson, producer of the show​, says: “​The Carole King Songbook is a must-see for any Carole King fan, or indeed any music fan. Her songs are

timeless and we’re finding audiences often singing along to well-known tunes they didn’t know were Carole King hits! It’s a great, feelgood night out.” Tickets are £27.40 and £25.40 (concessions) for The Carole King Songbook. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

READ MORE: Lucy Spraggan concert in Derbyshire cave