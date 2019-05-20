Britain's Got Talent comedian Daliso Chaponda brings the laughs to Matlock Bath

Britain's Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda is headlining a night of comedy in Matlock Bath.

Daliso will be performing at The Fishpond on May 22, where he will be previewing material from his upcoming Edinburgh Festival solo show.

Two years ago Daliso reached third place in the final of Britain's Got Talent. He went on to collect eight million Facebook views, nine million on YouTube and star in his own BBC Radio 4 series Daliso Chaponda: Citizen of Nowhere. Daliso also appeared on The World Stands Up, Lorraine, Good Evening Britain and Just For Laughs.

He will be supported by Peter Brush and Rob Mitchell at his show in Matlock Bath which will be compered by Anthony J. Brown.

The show starts at 7.30pm and admission is £12. For more details, call 01629 55006.