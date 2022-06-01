Bold as Brass concerts light up summer afternoons in Derbyshire venues

Derwent Valley Wind Band will play at Victoria Park, Ilkeston, on July 31.

Long Eaton Silver Prize Band will be playing at the town’s West Park this Sunday, June 12, at 2pm, as part of the Bold As Brass programme.

Councillor Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the Bold as Brass concerts this summer. It is an excellent opportunity for everyone to enjoy our parks and exceptional local brass bands. Whether you wish to attend just one performance or all of them, it is sure to be a wonderful musical experience.”

The concerts will continue as follows:

June 19 at 2pm – Deep Down Brass, Risley Parish Council, DE72 3SS

June 26 at 2pm – Kirkby Colliery Welfare Band, Little Eaton Parish Council, DE21 5EA

July 3 at 2pm – Rolls-Royce Derby, Leisure Green, off Derby Road, Draycott, DE72 3NJ *

July 9 at 2pm – Stapleford Salvation Band, Memorial Hall, Brookside Road, Breadsall, DE21 5LF

July 24 at 2pm – Matlock Band, Village Hall Gardens, West Hallam, DE7 6GS

July 31 at 6pm – Derwent Valley Wind Band, Victoria Park, Ilkeston, DE7 5HB *

August 7 at 2pm – Dinnington Colliery Band, Duffield Close, The Green, Breaston, DE72 3DU

August 20 at 2pm – Deep Down Brass Band, Erewash Museum, Ilkeston, DE7 5JA

In the event of wet weather, Sunday’s concert at Long Eaton will not go ahead. Other concerts that are asterisked will be cancelled if it rains.