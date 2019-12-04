Taking time out of his busy schedule this Christmas – here are all of the canals and railways where you can join Santa on his tour

You can catch Father Christmas by boat this December as his routes have been confirmed for many Santa specials.

SHEFFIELD CANAL TOUR

A&G Passenger Boats are cruising on various dates from December 8 to December 22. Children can meet the man himself on an hour long cruise starting from Victoria Quay, whilst parents enjoy mulled wine and mince pies.

Bookings: Call 0114 2786314 – http://www.sheffieldboats.co.uk/santa

CHESTERFIELD

Santa will be spreading Christmas cheer by boat every Saturday and Sunday until December 22, and then daily from December 18 to December 23.

The boat leaves from Tapton Lock, on the Tesco roundabout in Chesterfield, S41 7JB.

Bookings: Call 01629 533020 between 9am and 4pm.

HOLLINGWOOD HUB

Madeline the tripboat will be hosting Father Christmas every weekend until December 22, and on December 23.

All leave from Hollingwood Hub on Works Road, S43 2PF.

Bookings: Call 01629 533020 between 9am and 4pm.

SHIREOAKS

Shireoaks’ Santa Specials are on every Saturday and Sunday up until December 22, and on December 23 at 10:30, 11:45, 13:00 and 14:15, departing from Shireoaks, S81 8LP.

Bookings: Email hughhenshall@chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk with the name, gender and age of all children or call 0114 360 0460.

The man himself will also be arriving by train, visiting lucky riders on the way.

ELSECAR

Board at Elsecar on a heritage steam locomotive, decorated coaches and festive music. After leaving the station Santa makes his way down the train visiting every child and giving them a gift.

The Railway Office, Wath Road, Elsecar, Barnsley S74 8HJ

Bookings: 01226 610700 – www.elsecarrailway.co.uk.

ROWSLEY AND MATLOCK

Get Christmas off to a magical start by riding Santa’s festive steam train. Sit back and enjoy the journey as Santa with his helpers stroll through the train bearing gifts, Christmas treat and activity packs for each child.

Departs from Rowsley South Railway Station, 2 Dale Rd N, Darley Dale, Matlock DE4 2HX, and will run to Platform 2, Matlock Station, DE4 3NA.

Bookings: Call 01629 580381

ABBEYDALE MINIATURE RAILWAY

Ride with Father Christmas on the Abbeydale Miniature Railway in their two Santa Specials across December.

Bookings: http://www.sheffieldmodelengineers.com/ (SOLD OUT)