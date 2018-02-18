WIN: Tickets up for grabs for spectacular Gandeys Circus experience

Gandeys Circus: The Greatest Showmen is coming to Uttoxeter New Road (opposite Old Mill), Derby, from March 8-18.

See the UK’s biggest and most spectacular big top show with an all new action-packed star-studded production for all the family. We have five pairs of family tickets (two adults/two kids or one adult/three kids) to win in a great competition.

The Greatest Showmen will be staged in the fully-heated 1,500-seat big top. A galaxy of international stars are assembled in one glittering production.

It is thrills and laughter all the way as Gandeys Circus takes to new heights a heritage of entertaining the entire family – from the youngest member to the oldest.

Guaranteed to have the audiences on the edge of their seats are three of the world’s greatest aerial acts, including the sensational award-winning high-wire walkers The Gerlings. They will risk life and limb performing a four-person-high human pyramid without any safety wires or nets. Their act won medals at both the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and the Wujiao International Circus Festival in 2017.

Be prepared to hold your breath as The Gerlings perform another of their electrifying dare-devil acts the Double Wheel of Death. Not just one… but two rotating arms with steel mesh pods at either end containing jumping, leaping, balancing acrobats performing both inside and outside their pods.

Performing high in the roof of the Big Top, The Cuban Flyers will attempt the legendary near-impossible triple somersault.

But the excitement doesn’t end once the artistes return to the solid ground of the circus ring. The entertainment continues thick and fast with a high speed award-winning juggling act like you have never seen before. From Portugal it’s the astounding Rogerio Goncalves.

Taking BMX biking to the ultimate level, the breath-stopping agility of Denis and Anna, creating one of the most stunning acts ever seen on two wheels.

The adrenaline-fuelled action of Mama Africa and the Kenyan Acrobats as they tumble, somersault, balance and limbo and the totally madcap and hilarious mayhem created by Europe’s leading female clown Andreea Delbosq, all accompanied by lavish dazzling musical routines to rival West End productions and so much more.

This is all a world away from that winter’s day in 1768 when Phillip Astley, a retired cavalryman from Stoke on Trent, created the first circus in a field on the banks of the River Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament in London. It became an art form which spread throughout the globe and increasingly continues to influence every type of entertainment from Rock concerts to Ballet, from theatre to Hollywood movies.

Two and a half centuries later, Gandeys Circus – itself almost 100 years old – is living proof that circus does not simply exist… it flourishes. The nuclei of generations-old circus families are continually strengthened by skilled multi-talented professionals from the arts, drama, music and design, all bringing new concepts of presentation to a centuries-old art.

It is thrills and laughter all the way as Gandeys Circus takes to new heights a heritage of entertaining the entire family. For more on the show and how to get tickets, see www.gandeyscircus.com

To be in with a chance of winning one of five family tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: How many seats are in the Gandeys big top? Email your answer, name, address and phone number to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk Entries needs to reach us by March 1. Normal competition rules apply. See online for rules.

Photo: Mike Brittain