West Side Story musical marks Chesterfield Studios’ tenth anniversary

Musical theatre students will perform West Side Story to celebrate Chesterfield Studios’ tenth anniversary.

Their presentation of Leonard Bernstein’s iconic musical opens at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre on Tuesday, February 19 and runs until Thursday, February 21.

The tragic re-telling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet set in New York’s West Side, tells the story of Tony and Maria, two lovers caught in a battle between rival gangs, the Sharks and the Jets.

Bernstein’s pulsating, driving score set to lyrics by Stephen Sondheim is as fresh today as it was when it first opened in London’s West End sixty years ago, and features the well known songs, America, I Feel Pretty and Tonight.

Fourteen-year-old Lucy Johnson plays Maria, with Tony being played by 17-year-old Owen Jenkinson.

The cast also features professional actor Rob Laughlin as Glad Hand, who first played the part when he was 17 years old.

West Side Story is directed by Becky Parker with choreography by Roseanna Sanderson and conducted by Jonathan Francis.

Tickets £17.20 and £14.20 (concessions). To book go to the website or call 01246 345222.