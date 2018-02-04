TWO’s company at Derby Theatre next month

TWO is to be the major spring in-house production at Derby Theatre.

Written by Jim Cartwright, TWO features one pub, 14 different characters and two actors, in this case Sean McKenzie and Jo Mousley.

In a pub in the North of England a bickering landlord and landlady take orders from the locals. As a range of colourful characters pull up a stool, the rich tapestry of their interconnecting lives is revealed. With the fragile

relationship of our less than cordial hosts at breaking point, a rollercoaster of emotions unfolds.

Jim Cartwright has written extensively for stage, television and radio with his hugely successful plays (including The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and Road) performed at the Royal Court Theatre, National Theatre, the West End and on

Broadway. They have won numerous awards, including the Olivier and Evening Standard awards.

The production, to be directed by Sarah Brigham, runs at Derby Theatre from March 2-24.

Tickets for TWO can be purchased by calling the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk