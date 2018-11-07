Tickets go on sale on Thursday to see Russell Howard’s Sheffield show next year

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Thursday, November 8) to see Russell Howard at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena when the popular comedian brings his latest tour to the venue on September 28 next year.

Following the record-breaking success of his 2017 Round The World Tour, Russell Howard returns with his biggest globe-spanning stand-up tour to date.

His new Respite Stand-Up World Tour will play on five continents, in 24 countries and in 51 cities, stopping off in Sheffield for what will be his fifth appearance at the FlyDSA Arena.

Tickets, priced £39.20 (including booking fee) go on general sale at 10am on Thursday and will be available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56.