Thomas back in Derbyshire to make his Mark at Buxton gig

Mark Thomas brings his latest show to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on December 5.

Few could have anticipated the events of 2016, and even fewer seem to know where they will lead us or where we are going. But fear not! Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store for us by collecting and examining his own predictions and those of his audiences before literally taking a gamble on their outcome. His new offering is called A Show That Gambles On The Future.

By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, hilarious and possibly accurate vision of the world. And maybe even make a few quid on the side.

Having only just concluded his award-winning trilogy of one-man shows in sell-out tours, Mark leaps straight back into his mischievous best as he returns to the road.

For more details, call the box office on 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Photo credit: Jane Hobson