Theatre Review: Loot hits the spot in Hasland Theatre Company’s latest fine show

Scarcely a few seconds elapsed before another wave of laughter erupted among Hasland Theatre Company’s audience. Yes, Loot was a hoot, writes Roger Green.

Joe Orton’s play has lost nothing of its wit and humour in the half century since it was a hit in the West End and then on Broadway, after the original version flopped and was re-worked.

Good writing, yes, by Orton, who died tragically young just as his career was coming into full bloom. But good directing, too, by David Brooks, 35 years after he was in the cast of Loot in his first year at medical school, and, from Hasland’s company, all those essential comedy ingredients of good timing, knowing looks and delivering killer lines with panache.

Pillar of the community McLeavy is getting ready for his wife Mary’s funeral, her coffin in the parlour of their home, but he is the only person with honest intentions as their son, her nurse and even the undertaker are more interested in dubious money making than mourning.

Heather Davies’s nurse Fay certainly has a clinical outlook on life. . . and death. Married the first time at 16, she has notched up a further six husbands in the seven intervening years, all of them dying in unfortunate circumstances, poisonings, ‘accidents’ and so on.

Now this black widow has McLeavy in her sights, encouraging him to think about getting married again, ‘after a decent interval, say, two weeks’. Davies was the gold digger supreme, charming, persuasive, believable, with a twinkle in her eye and cold intent in her heart.

John Belli, as the upstanding McLeavy, cuts a tragic figure, grieving for his wife, easily manipulated, with a misplaced faith in those around him and especially authority, and standing up for himself only when it was too late.

He suspects nothing of the preposterous plot hatched by son Hal and his best mate Dennis, the undertaker, who need somewhere to hide the proceeds from the bank whose vaults they have broken into from the funeral parlour next door. All the pair can think of is the coffin, but Mary is taking up too much room, so she is tipped into a wardrobe for now.

The appearance of thinly disguised detective Insp Truscott, posing as a Metropolitan Water Board official, gives Hal the jitters. Steve Cowley’s portrayal of the wayward son was a wonderful mix of intense nervousness and high hopes of a better life in warmer climes, running a classy brothel with exotic women, a Spanish one represented by him putting his mother’s false teeth to use as castanets.

Chris Revill, as Dennis, switches smoothly between professional compassion in front of McLeavy, and conniving accomplice to Hal, and as well as the bank’s money has his heart set on nurse Fay.

But their skulduggery is threatened by the self-styled Truscott of the Yard, a bumbling, enigmatic character well crafted by Rob Dean. Orton gave him most of the best lines, telling McLeavy when he admits his cover: “Any deception I practise was never intended to deceive you, sir,” and summing up his unusual approach to investigations as: “We have a saying under the lamp, ‘Waste time on the truth, and you will be pounding the beat until the day that you die’.”

Making cameo appearances were Graham Robinson, as PC Meadows, and, literally at the death, Leila Hunt, as Mrs McLeavy.

A fine set placed us right back in the 1960s parlour and this production was notable for its smooth flow, a reflection on all those backstage as well as the excellent cast.

Loot runs at The Playhouse, Hasland, through to Saturday, November 24.

Pictured are Rob Dean as Truscott, and Heather Davies as Fay. (Photo credit: Graham Martin)