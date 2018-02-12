Stand-up star Shazia is heading for the Guildhall

With Love From St Tropez is the new stand-up show from Shazia Mirza and it can be seen at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on May 18.

Following her critically acclaimed 2016, 103-date sell-out international run of The Kardashians Made Me Do It and fresh from being ravaged by hunger and sandflies on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island, Shazia Mirza returns to the road with her brand new show.

A show about lies and truth (or is that the same thing?), nudity and the periodic table, these things hold the key to the future. How much do you wear? What do you look like, and will they let you in? Oh, and don’t you dare wear more than dental floss on a French beach.

Shazia was recently seen back to absolute basics in Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, and she took a speedy turn (2.07 seconds to be exact) in BBC2’s Top Gear’s ‘A Star in a Reasonably Priced Car‘ segment.

She recently guested on ITV’s Jonathan Ross and Loose Women and she is a regular panellist on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff. Other TV credits include Have I Got News For You (BBC). She has also appeared on BBC Radio 2’s Graham Norton show, Radio 4’s The Now Show, and her Pause For Thoughts can often been heard on Radio 2’s Vanessa Feltz Show.

In 2008 she was listed in The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy, won ‘Columnist of the Year’ at the prestigious PPA Awards for her fortnightly column in The New Statesman and won The GG2 Young Achiever of the Year Award.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.

Photo credit: Amelia Troubridge