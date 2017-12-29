See top musical on the big screen at Pomegranate

The Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield is to screen a satellite broadcast of Follies on Sunday, January 7, as part of its cinema programme

Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas.

New York, 1971. There’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production, featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21.

Winner of Academy, Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, Sondheim’s previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park with George.

For more, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Photo by Johan Persson