Rhod’s back on the road for first stand-up tour in six years

Comedian Rhod Gilbert’s latest tour The Book of John will be coming to Derby Arena on May 19.

Following a six-year break from stand-up the multi-award-winning comedian is back with a brand new live show.

As one of the UK’s leading stand-up comedy talents, he has enjoyed many successful years as a star of television and radio. He has amassed eight series of his hugely popular Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience. He is the current host of BBC2’s The Apprentice: You’re Fired and is the former host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He’s regularly hosted Have I Got News for You? and has appeared countless times on QI, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He has hosted Live at The Apollo on multiple occasions and has twice performed on The Royal Variety Performance. He is set to appear in the forthcoming series of the Bafta award-winning Taskmaster.

A lot has happened to Rhod in the six years since he last toured. Almost all of it not very good. And just when he thought he’d hit rock bottom, he met a bloke...called John. This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. The Book of John is raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense. This is Rhod, but different, the same, but not. Come along and see for yourself.

This show is not suitable for those aged under 16 years.

For ticket information and availability, call 01332 255800 or see derbylive.co.uk