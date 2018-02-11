REVIEW: Strictly stars dance through the decades in Chesterfield

Strictly stars danced through the decades as they took Chesterfield’s Pomegranate theatre back in time with the best music of the last 100 years.

Starting with the charleston from the 1920s, Dance to the Music told the evolving story of dancing through every style that ever got feet moving.

All the songs were crowd-pleasers, from wartime classics, through Elvis, Michael Jackson and contemporary pieces, offering something for everyone, from classic ballroom waltzes to hip-hop street dance.

It wasn’t just the dance steps that caught the mood, with live singers, including X Factor’s Christopher Maloney, belting out the show-stopping tunes.

The show was put together and brilliantly choreographed by Kristina Rihananoff and her performances with fellow Strictly star Robin Windsor were clearly the show’s centrepieces, particularly their cheeky cha-cha-cha.

Other famous faces from TV’s top dance show included Oksana Platero who had the audience on the edge of their seats with a spectacular routine, partnered by husband Jonathan, which was full of gravity-defying lifts and leaps.

But the show was more than just a vehicle for the faces from Strictly, and it provided a great showcase for up-and-coming young talent, with Dharmesh Patel in particular shining during his moment in the spotlight.

The only thing missing was a bit more interaction from the performers with audience which would have made the show a little more personal and intimate.

But that didn’t seem to disappoint the packed Pomegranate, who left the theatre with smiles on their faces.

The show continues its run across the UK, for more details visit www.dancetothemusictour.com