REVIEW: Chapel Players spread cheer in Spring and Port Wine

Beth Logan makes her directorial debut with Old Tupton’s Chapel Players in this classic 60s play and also playes the part of the young, headstrung daughter, Hilda.

Her domineering father Rafe is played with Northern grit and sternness by Matthew Joynes. After refusing to eat a “freshly cooked herring”. Sally Mason brings her vast experience to the role of Daisy, the mother who towards the end of the play extols the virtue of love and realistic expectations within the home. Linda Munton portrays Florence, the older daughter who supports her father’s views with conviction and maturity. The two sons are admirably differentiated - Michael Lawton as Harold is brash and cheeky and delivers some funny lines with great confidence. Connor Higgon as the younger son, Wilfred in his first major role with Chapel Players brings the audience to a hush when he is threatened with the Bible by his father to tell the truth about the “missing” herring - his collapse on the stage and the subsequent reaction of the family is a highlight of the play. Martyn Draycott as Arthur is superb in standing up to Rafe with some home truths. He uses the stage confidently and reacts well to the family conflict. Sharon Freeman as the nosy neighbour, Betsy-Jane brings great laughter from the audiences especially when attempting to pick a cash box with a hairpin and her tales of borrowing and pawnbrokers.

Colin Sorrell, a long standing member of Chapel Players is the stage manager assisted by Dan and Alistair. Front of house personnel are members of Tupton Methodist Church and friends.

Spring and Port Wine by Bill Naughton continues its run at Old Tupton Methodist Church until Saturday, December 2.

Photo courtesy of David Thompson.