Record-breaking year for Mansfield's Palace Theatre

Theatre bosses in Mansfield are celebrating a record 12 months - for the second successive year.

The Mansfield Palace Theatre, on Leeming Street, sold just under 104,000 tickets in the last financial year, breaking the previous record set just the year beforehand.

On average, 75 per cent of tickets for each production were sold, with the annual pantomime - which this year was Snow White, starring Sue Holderness of Only Fools and Horse's fame - 95 per cent sold.

A theatre spokeswoman said: "Compared with the national benchmarking for other theatres of this size at 56 per cent, this shows how well supported and loved the Palace Theatre is.

"Drawing audiences from both the Mansfield area and from much further away, the theatre programmes a variety of shows to attract audiences of all ages. It is a thriving asset within the town’s economy and has programmed more productions and performances to accommodate this.

Mike Robinson, Mansfield District Council strategic director said: “The Palace Theatre is an important cultural asset to Mansfield - its continued success demonstrates that the venue is popular with local people and has wider appeal as a visitor attraction.

"The ambitious programme of events will continue to encourage more people to come to Mansfield and enjoy its entertainment offer.

"The theatre is the corner stone of the town’s visitor economy and it is excellent news that audience numbers are at record levels”.

To find out more about what’s on at the theatre, see mansfieldpalace.co.uk

