Razor-sharp wit from poet Matt in Derby performance

Matt Abbott’s new poetry show Two Little Ducks is to be performed at The Maypole Cafe Bar and Theatre, Derby, on Sunday, October 14, as part of a 22-date UK tour.

Matt is a young poet from Yorkshire, currently living in London, who is fast making a name for himself on the national poetry and spoken word scenes. His first book, also called Two Little Ducks, has just been published and he recently starred in TV ads for Nationwide Building Society.

The show has been inspired by the fact that Wakefield, Matt’s hometown, voted 66 per cent Leave in the referendum, and that either side of the vote he was volunteering at a Calais Jungle refugee camp just 22 miles from the English coast. An early version of the show enjoyed huge success at The Edinburgh Festival last year winning praise for presenting a balanced view of the Brexit vote alongside the refugee crisis without being judgemental about how people chose to vote.

Matt uses his razor-sharp wit, poetic flair and observational storytelling to present this vital and visceral spoken word show exploring the reasons behind the working class Brexit vote, while exposing the bleak reality of the Calais refugee jungle. Two Little Ducks explores our fractured relationship with national identity, and attempts to challenge preconceptions about some of the communities which voted Brexit, as well as the unimaginable horror that took place just 22 miles from UK shores.

Tickets are £10. See www.themaypoletheatre.co.uk or call 01332 203545 for more.

Photo credit: Andy Thomas