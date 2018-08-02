Present Company to present sparkling musical at two Derbyshire venues

Derbyshire-based Present Company will be performing Cole Porter’s popular musical High Society at two venues in the county later this month.

You can see them at Buxton Opera House from August 23-25, and then Derby Theatre from August 31-September 2.

There will also be a gala concert at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, August 25, from 7.30pm, called The Loveliest Night Of The Year. You will hear 30 songs from 30 shows to mark Present Company’s 30 years of performing at Buxton Opera House.

Butlers in bow ties, guests in glittery gowns and, floating on a sea of champagne, a bride-to-be, set the scene for the story of millionaire socialite, Tracy Samantha Lord, who is about to re-marry.

However, her family’s idea of a suitable groom differs from hers and no-one can understand why she wishes to replace her former husband, CK Dexter-Haven for her fiancé George Kettredge.

It’s to be the Long Island society wedding of the year. The flowers have arrived, the bubbly’s on ice and the guests, the press and the paparazzi are assembling. All they need now is for the ceremony to actually happen. Adapted from one of Hollywood’s best-loved films, Cole Porter’s vintage musical is a giddy blend of well-loved songs, fizzing one-liners and champagne-fuelled farce.

The Philadelphia Story was first written in the late 30s as a stage play for Katherine Hepburn but soon transferred to the silver screen where Hepburn was joined by Cary Grant and James Stewart. In 1956 Cole Porter accepted a $250,000 offer from MGM to write the songs for a musical version which was to be re-named High Society, starring Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly, in her last film before she married Prince Rainier of Monaco.

Packed with memorable numbers such as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. True Love, Well Did You Ev’ah, Let’s Misbehave, You’re Sensational, I Love Paris and It’s Alright With Me, it’s a perfect cocktail of comedy, music and romance.

For more on tickets, call the two venues on 01298 72190/01332 593939 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/www.derbytheatre.co.uk