Pianist to perform at Derby Chamber Music

Pianist Colin Stone is the performer at the latest Derby Chamber Music recital.

Taking place on Friday, January 12, it is to be held in the Multi-Faith Centre at the University of Derby, Kedleston Road, Derby, starting at 7.30pm.

Colin Stone is kindly supported by Professor Jonathan Powers and Making Music Concert Promoters’ Group Artists. He will be performing works by Beethoven, Schubert, Robert Keeley and Rachmaninov.

For more on this and other forthcoming recitals in the season, go to www.derbychambermusic.org