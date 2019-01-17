Modern fathers in spotlight at Derby Theatre

Dadman: The Bathtime Warrior is a show that is not to be missed at Derby Theatre on February 3.

Mixing quiz, fantasy, live music and original songs, DadMan: the Bathtime Warrior is an entirely baby-friendly, baby-welcoming and baby-proof show, geared at adults.

After the success of Wonderwoman: The Naked Truth, which explored modern motherhood, Notnow Collective return.

In DadMan: the Bathtime Warrior, Notnow Collective continue to build on their trademark of probing 21st century parenthood, challenging assumptions and expectations of gender roles, and asking the questions we are often too afraid to ask. Performances take place from 2pm and 6pm. Call the box office on 01332 593939.

The show is aimed at 14-plus (it is dealing with adult themes but babies under 18 months are welcome. Older children are welcome at parents’ discretion)

Photo credit: Matthew Cawrey