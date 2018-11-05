Marde Hen hit the stage again in Belper this week

Don’t miss the latest play from Marde Hen Productions, which can be seen in Belper soon.

Donor is written by Stephen Lee Reese, directed by Richard Platt and can be seen at Belper’s Strutts Centre from November 8-10.

Performances are nightly from 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10, concessions £8.

In Donor, two couples, Mike and Elaine and Bex and Jess, both want to start a family. Mike and Elaine are looking to cement their relationship but are having trouble conceiving. However, when Elaine becomes pregnant with donated sperm the strength of their relationship is not as solid as it seemed.

Lesbian couple Bex and Jess take advantage of their friend Liam who wants to be more than just a donor to help them achieve parenthood. This play will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions and explores their lives and the lives of the donor.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/mardehenproductions

Marde Hen Productions is a theatre company formed in 2012 by a group of enthusiastic people with the sole purpose of producing exciting and innovative theatre by new writers. They are always looking for new play submissions, actors, and crew to create memorable theatre in the UK.

For more, see mardehenproductions.co.uk