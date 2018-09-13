Laughs galore at Spotlight Comedy Club

Viz co-founder Simon Donald will be headlining the latest Spotlight Comedy Club event at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, September 27.

Also on the bill at the show will be AJ Roberts, Jane Dawson and your regular compere Simon Donald.

Simon Donald is the internationally renowned lavatory humourist and co-founder of Viz comic, the notorious sales phenomenon of the late 20th century. He is a veteran of seven critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival solo shows and is a headline act all over the UK.

AJ Roberts is a finalist in the esteemed So You Think You’re Funny content and The Amused Moose Laugh Off. AJ’s comedy is an exciting mix of observations, one liners and anecdotes all delivered in his amenable manner.

The accomplished Jane Dawson is an increasingly popular figure on the stand-up scene while Anthony J. Brown is the Jongleurs/Metro Stand & Deliver Award winner and former BBC New Comedy Award Runner-up. He is a regular contributor to Radio 2’s The Arthur Smith Lectures and has been seen on Phoenix Nights and The Stand Up Show.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Call the box office for tickets on 01246 345222.