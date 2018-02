Simon Lomas is to headline the latest Funhouse Comedy Club gig at the Blessington Carriage in Derby on Monday, March 5.

The rest of the bumper bill of stand-ups at the Chapel Street venue will feature Edy Hurst, Freddie Farrell, Jamie Hutchinson, Martin Bearne and your compere Spiky Mike.

For more, see www.funhousecomedy.co.uk