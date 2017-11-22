Laughs galore at Buxton Buzz Comedy Club

The latest Buxton Buzz Comedy Club event is to take place on Friday, December 1.

It takes place at the town’s Pavilion Arts Centre from 8pm.

You can enjoy stand-up from some new and not-so-new faces on the comedy club circuit.

Headlining will be John Newton, best known for his inventive writing, covering a wide spectrum of subjects from the surreal to hard hitting.

Also on the bill will be Stephen Cookson, Penella Mellor and compere Phil Chapman.

For more, contact the box office on 01298 72190 and you can go online to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk