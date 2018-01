Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The Blessington Carriage on Chapel Street in Derby on February 5.

The latest stand-up show is to be compered by Spiky Mike (pictured) and features a headline set from Rob Mulholland.

Also on the bill will be Eric Rushton, Tom Short, Jenny Morgan, Evan Desmarais, Lukas Kirkby and Eric Patrick.

For more on the gig, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Photo credit: G Whitmore