Last chance to do the Time Warp in The Rocky Horror Show at Sheffield Lyceum

Smash-hit cult musical The Rocky Horror Show ends its Sheffield run at the Lyceum Theatre tonight.

The show features Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton as Janet, a1 singer Ben Adams as Brad, Stephen Webb as the mad scientist turned sweet transvestite Frank and The Darling Buds of May actor Philip Franks as The Narrator.

Kristian Lavercombe reprises his role as Riff Raff, after more than 1300 performances around the world.

You can catch the show at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from August 28 to September 1 where Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James plays Frank.

Duncan, who starred in Jack and the Beanstalk at Derby Arena last Christmas, said: “Frank is such an iconic role, it’s an honour to be able to play him and a role that I have always wanted to do.”

