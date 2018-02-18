Kids can set off on an adventure to save the planet at Derby Theatre Studio

The Dead Sea, devised and performed by Louise White, is an ocean-filled production perfect for those youngsters excited about saving our planet.

It can be seen in the Studio at Derby Theatre, from 4pm on February 24.

Louise has lost her sense of adventure. Her days consist of observing sponges... which is pretty boring. She would love to journey to the deep ocean, if only she wasn’t so afraid of the water.

As a child she wanted to be a great ocean explorer and liked nothing more than to play her toy turtle and inflatable killer whale.

Louise embarks on a mission to the deep ocean, but on the way tragedy strikes and her life and childhood dreams hang in the balance. Will she make her way back to the surface? Will she conquer her fear of the sea? Join Louise on her journey as she explores the ocean depths.

With a mix of light humour, adventure and tragedy; Louise faces plenty of challenges as she pursues her dreams below the waves.

The Dead Sea is a performance suitable for all, looking to get all ages excited about saving our planet and looking towards the future. It is made with support from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Louise said: “I wanted to specifically deal with plastics, as that is the most pressing problem facing our oceans. The conservation elements are craftily included in dream sequences, flashbacks and in the materials used to create the set and props.

“I enjoy making autobiographical shows, some more loosely based than others! The Dead Sea is a bit of fun looking at what life might have been like in an alternate reality had I pursued wanting to be a marine biologist when I was 13. As it happens, when I was 14 I fell in love with theatre and the rest, as they say, is history. There are also a lot of my own experiences that go into my work, particularly surrounding mental health.”

Ticket prices vary from £6-£10 with concession and group rates available. See www.derbytheatre.co.uk for more.

Photo by Lamar Francois