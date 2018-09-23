I Dare You to hit stage at Nottingham Playhouse

A Derbyshire actress will perform in a new production by an award-winning writer next week.

Actress Sabrina Sandhu will play Emily in I Dare You which tells the story of two siblings coping with the end of their parents’ marriage.

Sabrina, from Derby, recently won best debut at the BBC Audio Drama awards for her performance in Black Eyed Girls.

I Dare You is written by up and coming writer Tom Powell, 26, who will premiere his first production in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse from Thursday, September 27, to Saturday, September 29. The play is commissioned by In Good Company, a creative and business development programme for theatre makers and companies in the East Midlands.

I Dare You is a 70-minute production described as “Hansel and Gretel meet Black Mirror in an escape room”. The play is aimed at young audiences under 30 and explores the grief that follows the death of a parent and the challenges of being a child alone in an adult world.

Tom is working with director Beth Shoulder, who received support from In Good Company and Derby Theatre to bring the production to stage. Beth specialises in making work for teenagers and young adults in the East Midlands, and is passionate about showcasing new writing for younger audiences at regional theatres and small-scale intimate spaces outside London.

Director Beth Shoulder, said: “When I read Tom’s script for I Dare You I was struck by its ability to address the resilience of young people facing trauma.

“The play touches on a number of experiences around families, including abuse, divorce and death but we’ve been careful not to make it an ‘issues’ play that patronises young people with a moral message. Despite some dark content, it’s extremely playful and funny.

“The production wouldn’t have been made possible without the support we received from In Good Company which enabled us to apply for match funding and expand our creative team to give opportunities to emerging artists.”

Tickets cost £14 and £12 for concessions. The play is suitable for age 14-plus. Tickets can be purchased through the Nottingham Playhouse website at https://www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/drama/i-dare-you