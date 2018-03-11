Hit the road in Good Companions’ latest production

Good Companions Stage Society return to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre with the legendary musical Summer Holiday next month.

The production can be seen there from April 10-14.

1963. The year Beatlemania was born, the Profumo affair scandalised Britain, Ronnie Biggs, Buster Edwards and co. snatched £2.6m cash from the London to Glasgow mail train, the Britain in Bloom campaign began, the US trounced ‘Great Britain’ 23-9 in the Ryder Cup .... and Cliff Richard and the Shadows took off on a jaunt across Europe in a Routemaster bus in the film Summer Holiday.

The film is now a feelgood stage musical in Michael Gyngell and Mark Haddigan’s adaptation, with Don and his fellow London Transport bus mechanics journeying through Paris, the Alps, Italy and then Greece, along the way picking up three young girls in a clapped-out Morris Minor and a young American pop star on the run from her domineering mother, and all to the strains of a hit-filled score featuring In the Country, Summer Holiday, I Could Easily Fall in Love with You, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones and On the Beach. A real taste of Great British nostalgia.

