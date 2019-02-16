Get ready to do the Time Warp again in The Rocky Horror Show

Smash-hit cult musical The Rocky Horror Show storms into Sheffield next week where The Darling Buds of May star Philip Franks will play the narrator.

The show features Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton as Janet, a1 singer Ben Adams as Brad and Stephen Webb as the mad scientist turned sweet transvestite Frank.

Kristian Lavercombe reprises his role as Riff Raff, after more than 1300 performances around the world.

The Rocky Horror Show runs at Sheffield Lyceum from February 18 to 23. For tickets, click here

You can catch the show at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from August 28 to September 1 where Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James plays Frank.

Duncan, who starred in Jack and the Beanstalk at Derby Arena last Christmas, said: “Frank is such an iconic role, it’s an honour to be able to play him and a role that I have always wanted to do.”

For tickets, click here