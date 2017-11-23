Get ready for an awfully big adventure at Chesterfield panto

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is coming to the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, running from December 2-January 2.

The cast features a mixture of well-known names and panto veterans.

“The person inside this costume is really excited...I’m 59, when else would I fly at my time of life?” said Philip Day.

Philip will hit the heights of adventure as the panto dame, a prospect which fills him with glee. He said: “Not only does Peter Pan fly, I do too.”

As Able Mabel, Philip will parade a collection of outfits to rival any fashionista. “I have nine dresses, loads of different wigs and high-heeled boots.

“I have lots of disguises in this magical panto. Part of the magic is to keep an eye on Peter Pan so I’ll be the mistress of disguise - only the audience will know that it’s me - but subtlety may not be the word. “

Paramount in this unusual storyline is Able Mabel’s desire is to look after the youngest characters and keep them grounded.

Philip is well versed in festive shows, having played dames, princes, kings and baddies.He said: He said: “I love the magic of panto.

“I started playing the back end of Claribelle the Cow in Watford panto.”

Phil has had his fair share of mishaps in panto. He said: “I played Aladdin at drama school where I was on a swing and leapt off but didn’t bend my legs as I landed. I carried on the rest of the show in agony.

“I once fell off the stage in a dress rehearsal, smashing lights on the way and landed in the auditorium.”

Philip joins a star-studded cast in Peter Pan, led by Sam Attwater as Captain Hook, Kelli Young as Tiger Lily and Anthony Sahota in the title role.

For more details, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.