Follow the yellow brick road with Oddsocks to the Guildhall Theatre

The anarchic Oddsocks Productions are bringing another classic adventure to life with a hearty dollop of their trademark comedy: new songs, familiar faces and laughs aplenty.

In a brand-new adaptation of L Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz, the Oddsocks troupe invite audiences to meet Dorothy as you’ve never seen her before.

Join the Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man as they travel through the weird and wonderful land of Oz, encountering Wet Witches, Flying Monkeys, Poisonous Poppies and a multitude of Munchkins along the way! What could possibly go wrong?

Oddsocks Productions were set up in 1989 by Derbyshire locals, Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie. It is a critically acclaimed national touring theatre company who take their work out to diverse communities across the UK. Their Summer season celebrates the work of Shakespeare, and during the Winter season, they present traditional family productions. Due to the variety of audience the company appeals to, an Oddsocks night out is a night out for all.

Performing from Tuesday, January 30– Saturday, February 3 at the Guildhall Theatre, The Wizard of Oz tells the story of Dorothy and her friendships and foes in the mystical land of Oz after she and her loveable pet dog Toto, are swept away from their Kansas home by a cyclone. A story of ambition, generosity and courage, The Wizard of Oz has become one of the most popular children’s stories in American literature.

Tickets are priced from £13.50 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available.

Information and tickets are available from Derby LIVE on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

Photos by Jeremy Abrahams