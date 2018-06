Get your tickets now for this Christmas’s main festive treat at Derby Theatre, Hansel And Gretel.

It can be seen there from Friday, November 30 to Saturday, January 5.

This will be the latest adaptation by the award-winning Mike Kenny and will follow in the footsteps of previous popular family productions such as Alice In Wonderland, A Christmas Carol and Peter Pan.

For more details, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01332 593939.