Festive fun gets under way this weekend at Bolsover Castle

Bolsover Castle will be putting on Christmas events to keep the whole family entertained this festive season.

The historic English Heritage property is hosting its popular Audience with Father Christmas events – an enchanting storytelling experience for children – every Saturday and Sunday from November 25 to December 23. Young visitors will get to join in with the festive fun and meet the main man himself as he recounts some magical tales of Christmas past amid yuletide decorations before handing out some festive treats for those on the nice list.

On Tuesday, December 19, Bolsover Castle will also be hosting a Carol Concert in the stunning surroundings of its historic Riding School. Visitors can wrap up warm, enjoy a glass of wine and get into the festive spirit as they join in with carols sung by Voices – The City of Derby Girls Choir.

Georgina Hallett, assistant events manager for English Heritage, said: “Join us at Bolsover Castle for a festive family day out this winter. Our Audience with Father Christmas events are always popular and children love meeting Father Christmas as he regales them with magical stories. And don’t forget our Carol Concert – taking place the week before Christmas it will be the perfect way to really get into the festive spirit.”

After exploring the castle and enjoying a stroll in the grounds, visitors will be able to warm up with a hot chocolate in the café and get their Christmas shopping underway in the gift shop, featuring unique gifts for all the family.

An Audience with Father Christmas events run every Saturday and Sunday from November 25 to December 23. The Carol Concert takes place on Tuesday, December 19. Entrance is from 6.30pm with the performance at 7pm and a glass of wine or soft drink is included in the ticket price. Pre-booking for both events is essential. For more information visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover or call 0370 333 1183.