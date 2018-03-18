Family treat coming up at Guildhall Theatre

There a wide range of events lined up for people of all ages at this year’s Derby Book Festival.

On Sunday, June 3, at 2pm, families can enjoy The People Theatre Company’s production of There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly at the Guildhall Theatre.

This magical show was written especially for grown-ups to enjoy with their children.

Audiences can come and relive the delights of this charming tale, complete with sing-along songs, colourful characters and heart-warming family fun for children aged two and above. The songs in the show including If You’re Happy and You Know It, Incy Wincy Spider and many more are available to sing along to on The People’s Theatre Company’s website at www.ptc.org.uk so audiences can have a listen and join in when they visit the theatre.

Tickets are available for £12. They can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or at derbylive.co.uk.