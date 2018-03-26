Family fun at Guildhall Theatre

There is family fun to be enjoyed as part of Derby Book Festival when There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly is performed.

You can see it on Sunday, June 3, at 2pm, performed by The People Theatre Company at the Guildhall Theatre in Derby.

This magical show was written especially for grown-ups to enjoy with their children. Audiences can come and relive the delights of this charming tale, complete with sing-along songs, colourful characters and heart-warming family fun for children aged two and above.

The songs in the show including If You’re Happy and You Know It, Incy Wincy Spider and many more are available to sing along to on The People’s Theatre Company’s website at www.ptc.org.uk so audiences can have a listen and join in when they visit the theatre. Tickets are available for £12 and can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or on derbylive.co.uk.