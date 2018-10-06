Don’t miss Abi’s story in new one-woman play at Derby Theatre

If you have enjoyed the current production of Abigail’s Party at Derby Theatre, make sure you don’t miss its brand new companion piece, Abi.

Written by Atiha Sen Gupta and directed by Sarah Brigham, Abi can be seen at Derby Theatre until October 20.

It’s been more than 40 years since Mike Leigh’s gauche hostess Beverly slow-danced her way into theatrical history, but what happened to Abigail? Derby Theatre and the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch have joined forces to commission

Abi, a contemporary response to the classic comedy Abigail’s Party.

Abi is the story of 15-year-old Abisheera (Abi for short), the granddaughter of Abigail. After one of her regular visits to see her grandmother in hospital, Abi decides to throw her one last party, convinced it will get her beloved Nan

back on her feet. But as she tries to clear her head and her grandmother’s flat, family secrets begin to surface. Will Abigail’s past threaten Abi’s already fragile present?

Abi is a fresh new piece of writing, the latest in Derby Theatre’s RETOLD series and is written one of Britain’s exciting new writers. RETOLD is a series of new one-woman plays from some of the most sensational female voices in contemporary theatre today which aim to crack open the classics and see the story afresh from the perspective of a female character.

Abi stars Safiyya Ingar. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or go online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Abi is recommended for ages 14 and over.

Photo credit: Mark Sepple