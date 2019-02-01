Disney dream big with latest ice show

Mickey Mouse turns 90 on Sunday but that won’t stop him pulling his ice skates on to entertain the crowds.

The much-loved character, who undeniably looks good for his age, is a Disney on Ice stalwart, compering the popular family show with his long-term love Minnie.

And one thing you can be sure of when the pair skate into an arena near you is a show packed full of the wow factor topped with a little sprinkling of Disney magic.

Disney on Ice’s Dream Big will certainly fulfil the fantasies of plenty of people both big and small.

The lavish production features favourite scenes from Moana, Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, as well as a whole host of princesses.

The one criticism you could level at this winter’s offering is that it is too heavily focused on the traditional princess-led animations.

But the impressive figure skating routines, flamboyant costumes, spectacular set pieces and breath-taking special effects are certainly capable of keeping you entertained even if you can’t tell your Belle from your Rapunzel or your Tinkerbell from your Aurora.

Without giving away too many of the surprises in store, you can expect to see fire rip its way around the ice rink, a Cinderella carriage with a difference and an entire troupe of dancing cutlery. And if that isn’t enough, they’ll also throw in some fireworks, snowfall and crazy costumes which should be impossible to skate in (Lumiere, I am looking at you).

Although, Disney on Ice isn’t explicitly a festive show, it’s a great way to start the celebrations early and start getting into the Christmas spirit.

The show is at FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield until Sunday before heading to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday, November 21 to Sunday, November 25.