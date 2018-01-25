Date change for Brand’s Derby Arena show

The performance date of Russell Brand: ReBirth, which was scheduled for Thursday, April 19, at Derby Arena, has changed to Wednesday, May 9.

On behalf of the comedian, actor and writer, Russell Brand’s management has asked Derby LIVE to pass on his apologies.

“We are sincerely sorry that due to filming commitments this show has to be rescheduled by a couple of weeks. We apologise for any inconvenience but hope to see you in May.”

Derby LIVE apologises to all those affected by a date change and for any further inconvenience this may cause and will be contacting all customers in the coming days.

Anyone unable to attend this new date should contact the Sales and Information Centre on 01332 255800, who will issue a refund.