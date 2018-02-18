Comic Spikey rides into town with his latest stand-up show

Comedy veteran Dave Spikey is celebrating 30 years in the industry with his latest stand-up show, Juggling On A Motorbike, coming to Derby Theatre on February 23.

Juggling On A Motorbike will see the Lancashire-based comic look back on his remarkable life and incredible journey from working class lad to chief biomedical scientist to much-loved comedy performer and writer via Phoenix Nights, Eight out of Ten Cats, Bullseye, Dead Man Weds, Magnolia, The Royal Variety Show, Parkinson and many more.

Dave Spikey had been working in the NHS for 19 years as a biomedical scientist when in 1987 someone uttered the immortal words, “You’re really funny, you should be a comedian” and for some reason, he took them seriously.

Only a few short months later he was crowned the winner of the national talent show Stairway to the Stars.

Larry Grayson, one of the judges, told him that it was a close-run thing on the night but what clinched the award for Dave was his routine about a juggler on a motorbike.

Fast forward 13 years to Friday, October 13, 2000 - the day Dave switched off his microscope for the last time in the Haematology Laboratory. The following Monday he found himself sitting on a rain-swept local car park dressed as a giant berry.

Dave often reflects that maybe none of this would have happened and he might still be looking down his microscope today if it wasn’t for the juggler on a motorbike!

Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 593939.