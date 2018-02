Rosehill Musical Society return wih their latest Gilbert and Sullivan production, Princess Ida.

It can be seen at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from March 20-24.

Princess Ida has founded a Women’s University which excludes all men. Prince Hilarion, betrothed in infancy to Princess Ida gains access to the college, determined to claim his bride.

Tickets for the comic production are £13-£15. Concessions are available. For tickets call Peter Featherstone on 0115 9258717.