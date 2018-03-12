Check out You’ve Got Dragons at Guildhall Theatre

Dragons will be appearing all over Derby later this month as award-winning company Taking Flight presents You’ve Got Dragons at the Guildhall Theatre on March 28.

The show is an inclusive and accessible adaptation of Kathryn Cave’s exceptional children’s book. Lots of people get them; bad dreams, swirly tummy, feeling prickly. And sometimes they make you feel alone. So, what can a young child with a bad case of the dragons do? This is a poignant insightful story about coping with your dragons and learning to face anxieties.

You’ve Got Dragons is told in Taking Flight’s unique style, using humour, live music, creative captioning, British Sign Language and audio description to create a highly visual, sensitive and moving exploration of mental health. The show is fully accessible and intergenerational, making it the perfect treat for the whole family.

In line with the company’s integrated casting policy, the cast is made up of the best talent available regardless of visible and invisible impairments. The exciting ensemble includes Axelina Heagley, Rowan Talbot, Will Grint and Stephanie Back.

The show is directed by co-founder and artistic director Elise Davison and was devised by the original company. The show is co-produced by Taking Flight Theatre and Newport Live! and is supported by Arts Council England.

Kathryn Cave is an award-winning author. She’s been making up stories for all ages since time began. As a result, she has got to know many weird and wonderful creatures, and nobody got hurt in the course of their creation. Kathryn lives in London.

She loves school visits and, when able, runs writing and story-making workshops for children and others. For further info on Kathryn, please visit http://kathryncave.com.

For ticket details for the show, call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk

Photo by Jorge Lizalde